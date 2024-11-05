On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors picked up a road win vs the Washington Wizards in a game that saw the reunion of good friends Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The game also saw the return of Stephen Curry to the lineup after missing about a week with an ankle injury, and the Warriors now sit at an impressive 6-1 on this early leg of a prolonged Eastern Conference road trip.

Green is known for, among other things, his intense trash talk out on the court, and one person who wasn't afraid to talk right back to the future Hall of Famer was Wizards rookie Kyshawn George. After the game, Green gave his insight into the animated discussions between the pair throughout the game, per Bijan Todd of Monumental Sports Network on X, formerly Twitter.

“Kyshawn said something, he's like, ‘you can't shoot.' I said, ‘When you were in elementary school, you were watching me win a championship and people were thinking that same thing,'” said Green. “He's like, ‘yeah, I don't care.' I like that.”

George should certainly be thankful that his seemingly hostile interactions with Green ended in praise from the former All-Star and not the way it did with his Wizards teammate Jordan Poole.

Is the Warriors' hot start legit?

Warriors fans may understandably be hesitant to climb all the way on board with this new team despite their hot start considering the team also raced out to a 5-1 record last year before things quickly fell off the rails.

It also isn't a great sign that Curry has already dealt with injury struggles at this very early juncture of the season.

Still, Golden State has to be happy with what they've seen from some of the team's new pieces, particularly Buddy Hield, who has had no problems replacing and perhaps even expanding the production that the team received from Klay Thompson over the past couple of seasons.

The Warriors have also seen considerable growth from young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, and Steve Kerr has been able to give those players a longer leash with Thompson's ego no longer a factor to consider.

Still, considering the immense talent around them in the Western Conference, a lot will have to go right for the Warriors to truly be able to compete this season, including a potential trade for another star to put around Curry.

In any case, the Warriors will next take the floor on Wednesday evening vs the Boston Celtics.