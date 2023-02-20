Draymond Green might not be participating in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, but he is still making headlines with his comments on LeBron James during the broadcast. Here’s the clip:

Draymond Green thinks Lebron is the only All Star that has a resume that can stack up with his pic.twitter.com/T27muPcpNn — dave (@nbadaves) February 20, 2023

It’s safe to say, people do not thing Draymond Green comes close to comparing to LeBron James.

“Because there’s one guy on this court that resume can stack up,” Draymond Green said on the TNT broadcast. “LeBron. Four of them. Four of them things.”

Green has never lacked personality, and he created waves once again with this take. Many NBA fans chimed in with their thoughts on the matter as well.

“Draymond has done nothing in his career, he got carried the whole time,” wrote @devinkell12 in the replies.

“Draymond been drinking too much of his Lobos 1707,” wrote @moebuttu.

There were some other responses with images as well.

Me after looking at Draymond Green’s resume compare to Lebron’s pic.twitter.com/YFcOFA71Er — Rah☔️ (@DontHateRah) February 20, 2023

There was also this video, posted by one fan who vehemently disagreed with the take.

One more came in with screenshots of both of their accomplishments.

i can confidently say Draymond doesn’t have a lick of this résumé pic.twitter.com/rhtBfv0Hli — dailyjhart (@dailyjhart) February 20, 2023

The quote tweets brought even more reactions.

“I thought this was the fake nba central account at first lol and hat to check to see if it was legit” wrote @ragsports.

“I’m pretty sure your teammate has a better resume than you. So does Kawhi. Just gonna throw that one out there” wrote @LastNinjaLeft

There was one, however, who seemed to believe his take was not that crazy.

“I mean nobody else there has 4 rings” wrote @BabyTronsIntern.

It is not particularly surprising to see Draymond Green come out with a take like this. When hearing the clip, it is clear that he is simply using the amount of championships he has won to make his claim.

However, a lot of people definitely took the chance to point out that he had players like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant on those championship teams. For many reasons, none of those players are on the court for tonight’s game.

Steph Curry is out due to injury, and Klay Thompson did not make the cut this season. Is Green off base with his comments? It seems the NBA world believes so.