Draymond Green still remains to be one of the top defenders in the NBA today. If you don’t believe this, then perhaps you should have a look at how ruthless the Golden State Warriors star went against a poor kid in Japan.

It looks like Green is starting his Defensive Player of the Year campaign early as he savagely blocked away a young Japanese boy’s shot out to oblivion:

Green showed no mercy here and he couldn’t help but laugh at his mischievous act. You could see what looks like the boy’s father consoling the kid after Draymond so viciously swatted away his jumper. Even Stephen Curry could not hold back the laughter after witnessing his Warriors teammate’s antics.

To be fair, Green is now five years removed from being the Defensive Player of the Year in the NBA. He was voted as the ninth top defender last season, which was a runaway race that was won by Boston Celtics stud Marcus Smart.

Perhaps Draymond Green wants to prove that he’s still at the top of the food chain and that the pundits already better start thinking about voting him in this coming season. I guess he just has a weird way of making his statement.

All jokes aside, though, I’m pretty sure the Warriors star apologized to the kid and made him feel better about his savage act. The boy must have loved the whole experience, too. After all, it’s not everyday that you get shot-blocked by a former DPOY.