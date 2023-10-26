The Golden State Warriors will have to wait for a little bit more before Draymond Green returns to the team.

Green, who missed Tuesday's season opener against the Phoenix Suns due to a sprained left ankle, is set to miss the Warriors' Friday showdown with the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Steve Kerr confirmed the bad news during an appearance on 95.7 The Game's “Willard & Dibs” show, though the Dubs coach noted that Green could still join them in their upcoming road trip.

The Warriors' road trip starts with the Sacramento showdown. After that, they visit the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans next.

Golden State really missed Draymond Green's presence against the Suns. Without their defensive anchor, the Warriors saw Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Josh Okogie and Jusuf Nurkic have their way on the offensive end. While the Dubs matched up pretty well on the offensive end, losing the defensive grit that Green brings eventually led to a narrow 108-104 loss.

Hopefully, though, Green will be able to return as early as the showdown with the Rockets. It's a winnable game for the Warriors, though it will surely be difficult if Green remains out. After all, Houston reloaded in the offseason, with their lineup now boasting the likes of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks along with Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr.

As for the meeting with the Kings, the Warriors are facing a whole lot of trouble without Dray in the fold. Sacramento finished 2022-23 with the third-best record in the West, and they have their core returning this campaign. Unless Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul catch fire, the Dubs are in legitimate danger of falling to a 0-2 hole.