The Golden State Warriors head into the playoffs as the league’s reigning champions. Over the better part of the past decade, this has become a rather common occurrence for the franchise. Now, as they look to defend their crown, Dubs star Draymond Green has sent a message to the rest of the association.

The big man issued a stern warning to close out a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, sending an NSFW verbal memo to the league.

“And by the way, before we get out of here…Don’t let us win another f*****g championship. Peace,” Draymond Green said in a send-off statement of his show’s recent episode.

.@Money23Green with a warning before the playoffs start (again)

Despite being the NBA’s defending champions, the Warriors barely managed to bypass this year’s Play-In Tournament. With a blowout win in their regular-season finale, Golden State wound up locking in their status as a top-six seed in the Western Conference standings heading into the postseason.

With this, they now find themselves gearing up for a first-round matchup against the third-seeded Sacramento Kings. Throughout the regular season, the two division rivals squared off against one another on four separate occasions, with the Warriors sweeping the series four games to none.

Since 2015, Draymond Green–along with the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, and head coach Steve Kerr–has accumulated four championship rings and has gone to six total NBA Finals throughout this span.

Inarguably the league’s lone active dynasty, the four-time All-Star is suggesting to the rest of the league that they better not let them attain their fifth title come the conclusion of 2023.