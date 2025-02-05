The Golden State Warriors are currently scouring the trade market for another star to pair alongside Stephen Curry for the twilight years of his career. For a while, it looked like that star was going to be Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler; however, recently, reports surfaced from ESPN's Brian Windhorst that Butler did not want to sign long term with the Warriors, effectively ending their pursuit of him.

One person who isn't thrilled with that fact is none other than Warriors forward Draymond Green, who recently took to his own The Draymond Green Show podcast (produced by The Volume and IHeartPodcasts) to relay his thoughts.

“A lot of these things I look at through a fan’s lens, not I play for the Golden State Warriors, and this one in particular,” said Green. “When I saw this, I just was like Jimmy’s got to be really careful, because you continue to lessen the amount of teams that would be willing to take you on. At some point Pat (Riley) might just say I’m sending you to Toronto.”

Green then put the Heat's apparent difficulty to trade their star into some context.

“It’s already hard enough to trade somebody that makes $50 million because just to make the money work you have to give up so much, either a meaningful amount of guys or a star player,” said Green.

A confusing saga

Initially, it looked like Jimmy Butler was willing to depart Miami by any means necessary, regardless of destination. However, that has changed significantly over the last few days, and it's now unclear whether there is any team outside of the Phoenix Suns that would make Butler a happy camper.

Since the news came out about Butler not wanting to sign long-term in the Bay Area, the Warriors have reportedly shifted their focus to former franchise Finals MVP Kevin Durant, whose time in Phoenix has not exactly gone according to plan thus far. There's the potential that a three-team trade between the Heat, Suns, and Warriors could be worked out in which Butler would end up on the Suns and Durant on the Warriors.

In any case, the Warriors will play their final game before the trade deadline on Wednesday evening vs the Utah Jazz.