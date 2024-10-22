The NBA season begins on Tuesday night, and one team that will be in action is the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers will be at home hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it will be the first regular season game for Bronny James. Bronny is obviously a rookie and he is the son of LeBron James, and the Lakers drafted him in the second round back in the NBA Draft. However, Draymond Green wishes that the Golden State Warriors had drafted him.

LeBron James went to the Olympics this summer as part of the Team USA basketball team, and he teamed up with Steph Curry there. Curry and LeBron put on a show during the Olympics en route to a gold medal, and it's always fun to see those two stars on the same team.

Draymond Green watched the Olympics, and just the rest of us basketball fans, he also loved watching Curry and LeBron on the same team together. When the NBA Draft was happening, there were rumors that LeBron might go to whatever team drafted Bronny. It's not a a secret that LeBron wanted to play on the same team as his son. Green wishes that the Warriors had explored that option in an attempt to get LeBron to come play for them.

“I think it’s great for the Warriors to say and do that because the reality is they could’ve drafted Bronny and I think after watching Steph and Bron in the Olympics you probably look back at it like, ‘dang we probably should have tried to lure him away because that thing just looked incredible watching them two in the Olympics together,'” Green said during an episode of his podcast. “In saying that I think, Bronny and Bron playing together, it’s insane and anybody who is hating on that, like, you hate yourself.”

Watching Bronny and LeBron play on the same team has been cool, and it's only been the preseason. Seeing it in a real, regular season NBA game will be unique.

How often will Bronny James play?

The Lakers start their season tonight, and we will obviously be seeing a lot of LeBron James. However, how much we will see of Bronny James? James struggled during his lone season at USC last year, but he was still able to get drafted. A lot of people don't think he would be in the NBA right now if it weren't for his dad, but regardless, he is here.

Bronny struggled during preseason, so it's going to be interesting to see if he has any type of role on this Lakers team. Right now, he isn't ready to get significant playing time, but if the team can, they will probably try to get him in at the same time as LeBron if the game is out of reach. It is something that the fans want to see.