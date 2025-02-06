In what was a hectic Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler which led to a seismic shift in the NBA right before the NBA's trade deadline, prompting the response of Draymond Green. While the Warriors star's comments on Butler are coming back to be viral, he spoke about what Butler brings after the team's 131-128 loss to the Utah Jazz.

The fallout between the Miami Heat and Butler has been well documented as the team was finding ways to trade the disgruntled star with Golden State being the winner of the sweepstakes. When Green was asked about Butler and how they would be with each other since both have fiery attitudes, the Warriors star saw the fit perfectly, even using an NSFW response to get his point across according to The Athletic.

“He win? I win? That’s the fit. Winners win,” Green said. “He’s a winner. Perennial All-Star. Tough as nails. Just f—ing get the job done however it needs to be done.”

It would be an interesting time for the team as the Warriors were also going after Kevin Durant before hearing that he would not welcome a reunion.

Draymond Green in Warriors trade talks before pursuit of Jimmy Butler?

However, Green's name was reportedly mentioned in trade talks and when asked if he approached the front office at all about his status with the team, he had a blunt answer.

“No,” Green said. “I always talk to Mike. But, no, what’s going to happen is going to happen. Ninety-five percent of the things you worry about never come true. If (I did get traded), then it just is what it is. My worries ain’t stopping it. So I wasn’t worried at all. I’ve been in a place of uncertainty overall. But what’s going to be is going to be. To sit and worry about it, this life is hard enough to worry about what you can’t control.”

There is no doubt that this is a big move as Butler and the Warriors even agreed to an extension which is “big” in the eyes of star Stephen Curry, who's excited to play alongside the former Heat forward.

“Him signing an extension is big,” Curry said. “Knowing he’s committed for this next little run … I know there was a lot of drama down there (in Miami). Who really knows what the story is? We expect to have a motivated, committed Jimmy.

“I can put myself in his shoes. He’s been away from the game for a minute. He’s been frustrated for whatever reason. When you get into a situation that’s a fresh start, it establishes expectations that we’re all used to that we need to win. We all thrive off that energy. Doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy, doesn’t mean there won’t be challenges.”

Expand Tweet

At any rate, Golden State is 25-25 which puts them 11th in the West as they next face the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.