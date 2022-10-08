Draymond Green’s real reason for punching Warriors’ Jordan Poole

Draymond Green revealed the underlying reason he lost control and punched Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice on Saturday.

“The day that took place, I was in a very, very bad space mentally — dealing with some things in my personal life.”

People tend to forget that NBA players are actual human beings that deal with real life emotion. Green’s reasoning doesn’t excuse his actions, but it does provide us with a better picture of what occurred.

Draymond Green initially broke his silence with a brutally honest statement.

“I was wrong for my actions … and for that I have apologized to my team, I have apologized to Jordan,” Green said.

Marc Stein revealed what Green said in reference to Jordan Poole and the Warriors organization. “Green said he has caused “huge embarrassment not only for myself” but for the organization, Jordan Poole and Poole’s family.”

“That is the task at hand … to rebuild trust in this locker room,” Draymond Green said.

In the end, there is no denying the fact that Green made a mistake. But he’s been the backbone of this Warriors’ team during the midst of their recent dynasty. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson tend to receive the praise and accolades, but Green has been a driving factor behind their success.

Golden State is certainly hopeful team chemistry can return to normal. For now, Draymond Green said he is stepping away from the Warriors to “heal.” It is unclear how long he will be away from the team.