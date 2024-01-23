Draymond Green got real on the Stephen Curry vs Kevin Durant debate

In Draymond Green's latest podcast, he spoke about how he thinks Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant stand when it comes to the GOAT conversation, and unsurprisingly, he took Curry's side, being his teammate with the Golden State Warriors all of these years.

“Steph didn't get the credit that Steph gets today until 2022 when he led this team to a championship and won finals MVP,” Draymond Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “So if you're not giving Steph that credit, which people didn't, just didn't, and by the way as a fan of basketball, I've watched Steph do everything. When I watched him do what he did in 2022 he took steps up for me. Oh no like this dud was like, he up in that conversation now, yeah, yeah he's there now. You gotta go do what Steph did to get to that conversation in my opinion. I'm not in the GOAT conversation that's fine, but in my opinion, my opinion you gotta go do what Steph did to get to that conversation. Maybe the team isn't as ideal as you want it to be. Maybe, you know everything ain't perfect, but guess what when it's time I'm gonna say hey come get on my back let's go here. When everything all else fails, hey come get on my back and let's go here. the team isn't going to always be the most perfect.”

Draymond Green says Kevin Durant needs to lead his own team to a title like Steph did to even be in the conversation

Kevin Durant has two rings to his name, both won with the Warriors. He received criticism for winning with such a stacked team that had won 73 games in the regular season the year before he joined, and was one year removed from a title.

It is clear that despite being a teammate of Durant during those years with the Warriors, Green puts Stephen Curry above Durant when it comes to the best players of all time.