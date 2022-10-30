Warriors’ backcourt could be extra depleted for back-to-back vs. Pistons

The Golden State Warriors wasted the chance to begin their first multi-game road trip of the season with a comeback victory. As tipoff of their tilt with the Detroit Pistons awaits, the defending champions have more to worry about than weary legs on the second half of a back-to-back, too.

A resting Klay Thompson won’t play on Sunday against Detroit, and Jordan Poole is questionable with a right ankle sprain.

Klay Thompson will rest tonight against the Pistons. Jordan Poole is questionable with a right ankle sprain. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will both play. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) October 30, 2022

Thompson’s status comes as no surprise given he’s still ramping up toward a full minutes load after not participating in 5-on-5 until a week before tipoff of the regular season. There’s a chance he doesn’t play in both sides of a back-to-back for the duration of the regular season, with Golden State taking a cautious approach to his continued re-acclimation from two-and-a-half years lost to injury.

Poole helped drive the Warriors’ second-half surge in Saturday’s loss to Charlotte, scoring 24 points and doling out four assists while making a handful of disruptive plays defensively. He twisted his right ankle with the outcome already decided, hobbling to the bench with 22.9 seconds left in overtime.

Poole was limping and was taken out of the game after this play. pic.twitter.com/0w5sxDq5FO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 30, 2022

After the game, Poole told reporters he was “straight,” indicating he’d be healthy enough to play against the Pistons. But that decision—like all others involving player health and preparation—ultimately lies with Golden State’s training staff, like Kerr reiterated on the postgame podium.

Jordan Poole said he’s “straight” after a right ankle twist late in overtime tonight in Charlotte. He feels like he can play tomorrow in Detroit, but that’s a decision expected from training staff tomorrow. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 30, 2022

Steve Kerr will meet with the Warriors' training staff tonight to determine who might need rest tomorrow in Detroit. — C.J. Holmes 🦹🏾‍♂️ (@CjHolmes22) October 30, 2022

Expect Moses Moody, Ty Jerome and Jonathan Kuminga to garner additional playing time as a result of Thompson’s sidelining and Poole’s potential absence. Donte DiVincenzo is still out with a left hamstring strain, too. Moody and Jerome played well on Saturday, while Kuminga—along with James Wiseman—didn’t get off the bench in the second half.

The Warriors will be dealing with the nightly personnel complications of age and wear-and-tear throughout the 82-game grind. At 1-5, Detroit is as optimal opponent as any for Golden State to work through them toward a much-needed win.

The Warriors and Pistons tipoff at 3:00 p.m. (PST).