Warriors fans got a quick reminder as to why they got rid of James Wiseman in their latest win over the Pistons

The Golden State Warriors continued their hot start to the 2023-24 campaign with a 120-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, and along the way, they got to see their old friend in James Wiseman take the court for the Pistons. While Wiseman didn't help the Warriors out much during his stint with the team, he actually found a way to help them in this game.

Wiseman has taken on a bench role with the Pistons, but he continues to struggle to find his footing in the NBA after he was taken with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Golden State opted to cut their losses with Wiseman by dealing him to the Pistons last year, and his stint on the floor for the Pistons in their loss here, in which he hauled in just three rebounds while missing all three of his shots, reminded Warriors fans why they got rid of the frustrating young big man last season.

The Warriors must be thrilled to have gotten rid of James Wiseman

Wiseman has a lot of potential, but his stint with the Warriors was filled with injuries and inconsistent play on the court. With Wiseman unable to carve out a spot in Golden State's rotation, they opted to move him in exchange for Gary Payton II and two second-round draft picks. Given Wiseman's struggles, and Payton's quick reassimilation into Golden State's lineup, the move has been a big win for the Warriors.

There's always going to be the thought lingering in the back of the minds of Warriors fans everywhere wondering if they moved on from Wiseman too soon, but his continued struggles are making this deal look more and more like a win for Golden State. Wiseman is still just 22 years old and has time to figure things out, but for a Warriors team looking to contend for titles, it's obvious that they made the right decision to move on from the young center.