Gary Payton II just can’t catch a break. After making his long-awaited post-trade deadline debut with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, the veteran guard was a late addition to his team’s injury report for Tuesday’s crucial battle with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Payton is currently listed as questionable to play against New Orleans due to soreness in his right Achilles tendon. He first popped up on the Warriors’ 5:30 (EST) injury report after previous editions indicated he would play versus the Pelicans without restrictions.

The Warriors gave away a very winnable game to the Wolves, squandering a key tie-breaker and wasting Gary Payton II's return in a loss. (via @armstrongwinter)https://t.co/ioQDdougzT — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) March 27, 2023

Golden State fell to the surging Minnesota Timberwolves in Payton’s return to the floor, but he made his presence felt regardless. Payton finished with nine points, two rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes off the bench, drawing praise from Steve Kerr after the game for his two-way impact.

“He did a great job,” the Warriors’ coach said of Payton. “He looked good physically, he made some big plays for us…Gary was great.”

Gary Payton II didn’t express any lingering discomfort on the postgame podium, though admitted before making his return that he’s still ramping back up toward 100% amid nagging adductor pain. If he’s unable to play versus New Orleans, the Warriors will be down another stellar option defending Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum as Andrew Wiggins remains sidelined due to personal reasons and Andre Iguodala recovers from surgery on a broken wrist.

Just a half game separates Golden State from New Orleans in the Western Conference standings, making Tuesday’s game another pivotal matchup for postseason seeding. The Warriors and Pelicans tipoff at 7:00 p.m. (PST) from Chase Center.