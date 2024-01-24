The Golden State Warriors will be wearing a patch on their jerseys for the rest of the season to honor Dejan Milojevic.

Last week, the sport of basketball and other relatively meaningless things were put in perspective for the Golden State Warriors when their assistant coach, Dejan Milojevic, passed away at the age of 46. Milojevic was reportedly at a team dinner in Utah when he suffered a heart attack, and his passing was announced by the Warriors the following morning.

In the days since, the Warriors have had two games postponed, first against the Utah Jazz on the road and then at home against the Dallas Mavericks, in the wake of Milojevic's death.

Now, the team has revealed at least part of the way that they plan to honor their late coach as they prepare to resume their season on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks. The team recently announced that they will have an image bearing the initials “DM” on both their jerseys and their court for the remainder of the season, per Warriors PR on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter (via Clutchpoints on X).

Earlier in his career, Dejan Milojevic had been a talented basketball player in his own right, establishing a nearly two-decade career with various organizations in Europe. He then had various coaching stints around the world and was crucial to the development of current European NBA stars including reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic.

Milojevic joined the Warriors in 2021 and helped guide the team to their latest NBA Finals victory in 2022, making him the second Serbian assistant coach in NBA history to win the championship.

He was 46 years old.