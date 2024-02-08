Dubs fans weren't having this one.

The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night on ESPN, and fans are reacting to a controversial call.

Warriors star Steph Curry made a 3-pointer while absorbing contact from the 76ers' Jaden Springer and was set to have a chance to convert a 4-point play. But Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse challenged the call. After review, the officials ruled that Curry stuck out his leg to absorb contact and was instead called for an offensive foul.

After a Sixers challenge, this play was overturned to an offensive foul on Steph Curry for kicking out his leg. Thoughts on the call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/nFpVPrYqAR https://t.co/FF6DjDgSD6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 8, 2024

Warriors fans are, naturally, upset.

“Where is he meant to put his feet? The dude gave him zero room to land, literally ran into him.” – asked Shred

Arzel doesn't like it “the league does not fw man bra lmaooo smacked his hand before the kick out but ite man”

Grace doesn't think the Warriors star did anything wrong – “that’s literally his natural shooting motion, it makes 0 sense”

Kevin doesn't think it was a good call – “Insanity. If you want to make it a no call fine but in what world is that offensive”

Will doesn't think the officials got it right in Warriors vs 76ers – “Even if you think it is an offensive foul (I do not)- is it “clear and conclusive”?”

Tony explains why it's a bad call – “That play that nullifies @Stephencurry30‘s shot and gives Curry an offensive foul is an invention of that referee, because the defender invades Curry's landing area and of course the shooter will collide with him.”

Late last week, Curry scored 60 points in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks.