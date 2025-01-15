Amid the Golden State Warriors’ trying 2024-25 campaign, former Michael Jordan teammate BJ Armstrong entered the conversation of what’s next for the NBA’s most recent dynasty. The Warriors are currently outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference. While head coach Steve Kerr is confident Stephen Curry wouldn’t demand a trade, Bulls champion Armstrong reminds everyone that NBA dynasties traditionally end in un-ideal fashion.

Armstrong talked about it recently via 85.7 The Game’s Steiny & Guru show.

“[A dynasty] never ends well. That’s the price that has to be paid. We have to enjoy where Steph Curry, Draymond Green are at in their careers… We’re witnessing it in real-time.”

While some suspect the Warriors will make a move before the NBA trade deadline, they could stay with their current team until the end of the regular season. Kerr doubled down on not making a blockbuster move. Either way, BJ Armstrong doesn't expect to see Golden State's story end on a high note.

Steve Kerr dismisses Stephen Curry trade demand from Warriors

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr can’t imagine Stephen Curry ever demanding a trade from the Warriors. Kerr was adamant when the topic was brought up via 95.7 The Game.

“No way,” Kerr said. “I don’t think so. I just think Steph loves the Warriors. He loves the idea of being a Warrior for life. I think that’s so meaningful for him. That’s what makes him unique and different. That’s why he’s not asking the organization to trade everything to go get him help. Steph is so special in so many different ways. His self-awareness is just incredible. It’s so meaningful for him to be a Warrior. I don’t think our fans will ever have to worry about that.”

Still, Kerr wonders how the Warriors can make life easier for their future Hall of Fame guard.

“It’s just a question of man, can we help him? What can we do? I watch him still out there performing and playing at such a high level, and he’s bringing so much joy to people, not only at Chase but in every arena; people are so excited to see this guy play,” Kerr said. “There’s so much value in that. Watching him perform. I think our fans recognize that and understand that. And they want to see him perform as long as possible as they should.

“This guy is one of the greatest artists of all time. He’s just an incredible performer. We’re all lucky to watch him play. Hopefully, that’s something that goes on for another few years. It sure looks like it.”

The Warriors will face the Timberwolves on Wednesday.