Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The second-round battle between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers is one defined by the sheer star power helming both teams. Watching Stephen Curry duke it out against LeBron James once more will pique the interest of even the most casual fan, while Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, and Draymond Green are always capable of feats (or antics) that are must-see television.

However, the unheralded players of both teams will also get a huge say in the outcome of the series. And in Game 1, it was Gary Payton II’s turn to make his mark on a series that should leave plenty of room for unsung heroes to take center stage.

With the Lakers doing their best to distance themselves from the Warriors late in the third quarter, the Dubs needed a huge play to swing momentum their way to prevent the Purple and Gold from running complete riot. And they got it in semi-transition.

Moses Moody received the ball on the right corner, and he located Klay Thompson who cut to the middle of the lane. LeBron James, sensing danger, came over to help on Thompson, leaving Payton open on the baseline for a thunderous two-handed jam over The King to cut the deficit to six.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gary Payton II HAMMERS it over LeBron James 🔨pic.twitter.com/UUIJIy7zDz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 3, 2023

Gary Payton II has always had a penchant for making huge plays for the Warriors stretching back to their run to the championship last year. As one would remember, Payton began his career as a defensive specialist, someone who can hound opposing ballhandlers the entire length of the court. But now, Payton has inculcated himself in Warriors DNA; he moves the ball quickly, he moves without the ball deftly, and he possesses underrated athleticism that allows him to get up like he did in the play above.

However, even with Payton’s monster dunk, the Warriors have failed to keep pace with the Lakers. They have fallen behind by double digits, and Payton had to make way for both Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo since the Warriors needed more offensive firepower. But at least for one play, Payton showed how big of an impact he can make in short bursts, even if the Warriors’ spirited comeback fell short in the end.