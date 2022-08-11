After being completely out of the league during the 2021-22 season, Quinn Cook is now back in the NBA after recently agreeing to a deal with the Sacramento Kings. This caught the attention of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, who had nothing but love for his ex-teammate.

Green took to Instagram to share a 4-word message for Quinn, who now hopes to make an impact on the league (h/t Joey Linn of FanNation):

“Go take it brotha,” Green wrote.

After playing in a combined 23 games between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2020-21 season, Cook took his talents overseas last season. He signed with Lokomotiv Kuban of the VTB United League in Russia.

Quinn Cook was part of the Warriors’ 2018 title run. He then joined LeBron James and the Lakers a couple of years later, where he won his second championship ring during the 2019-20 season. Obviously, the two-time NBA champ has quite a bit of experience under his belt, and this is likely a key factor in the Kings’ decision to sign him on a one-year deal.

In the five years he’s been in the league, Cook’s best season came during the 2017-18 season with the Warriors. He averaged 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, while also connecting on 1.4 triples in 22.4 minutes per game. The 6-foot-1 point guard also formed quite a bond with his ex-Dubs teammates, and this recent shoutout from Draymond Green is a clear testament to this fact.