The Golden State Warriors are approaching a crucial 2024-25 season. Golden State lost firepower when they traded Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks during the offseason. Nevertheless, the Dubs retain the services of franchise cornerstone Stephen Curry and some promising young talent. Golden State wants to win another NBA Finals before Curry's time with the team is over, but a renowned writer believes their chances are slim.

ESPN's Zach Lowe explained why he believes the Warriors' championship chances are not as high as some may think on an episode of NBA Today.

“It's going to take a home run, a lightning strike, something like the Spurs got with drafting Kawhi Leonard toward the end of Tim Duncan's prime,” Lowe said, via NBA on ESPN.

All eyes are focused on Stephen Curry's remaining time with the team. He signed a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension that keeps him with Golden State through the 2026-27 season. Curry is still in his prime, fresh off leading Team USA to a gold medal in the 2024 Olympics. In addition, he was an All-Star during the 2023-24 season.

But Zach Lowe explained there are two sides to Curry's longtime tenure with the Warriors amid his desire to win another NBA Finals.

“Because this is what happens to great legends who stay with one team. You win a lot, and while you're winning a lot, you draft at the bottom of the first round. Probably not getting any stars there. And then the core gets old, and it's hard to transition from old to great again while the old guys are still in the league… that's where the Warriors are. They're a good team… but they're not a contender, and that can be okay.”

Lowe emphasized that the Warriors must either draft a diamond-in-the-rough or trade for more talent to be serious contenders during the back half of Curry's career.

Will Curry win a fifth title before his time with Golden State is up?