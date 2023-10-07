The Golden State Warriors starting lineup conundrum is settled for the time being. With Draymond Green nursing an ankle injury, the Warriors plan to start Chris Paul alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. While there will be questions to answer upon Green's return, Steve Kerr doesn't have to make any quick decisions just yet. The other question the Warriors must answer during training camp is who will make the final roster. There are couple of worthy candidates, one of whom is veteran guard Rodney McGruder. Rodney McGruder is in concussion protocol though and will miss the Warriors first preseason game this weekend against the Los Angeles Lakers as per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Rodney McGruder is in concussion protocol and will miss the Warriors’ preseason opener against the Lakers tomorrow night, I’m told. McGruder is in a camp competition and has a real shot at an open roster spot. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 6, 2023

As per Slater, Rodney McGruder's status against the Lakers shouldn't play a role in his chances of making the Warriors final roster. The Warriors currently have 13 players signed to standard, guaranteed contracts with two potential roster spots open. McGruder is one of several players competing for one of those spots alongside fellow NBA veteran Rudy Gay.

McGruder spent last season with the Detroit Pistons. He appeared in 32 games, including 12 starts, averaging 5.7 points per game and 2.3 rebounds with spits of 40.8 percent shooting from the field, 42.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

McGruder is a seven year NBA veteran who has also played for the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers. He went undrafted in the 2013 NBA Draft and was playing in the G League before the Heat signed him ahead of the 2016-17 NBA season.