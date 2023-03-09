The injury bug has hit the Golden State Warriors as hard as any NBA team this season. Arguably their two best players — Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry — have both sat out for significant chunks of the 2022-23 campaign. Not to mention Golden State’s trade deadline acquisition, Gary Payton II, has not played a game since joining the squad last month. And a recent injury update indicates that the Warriors’ injury luck hasn’t been much better lately.

Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney, and Jonathan Kuminga are all on the injury report and listed as probable for Thursday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, per a tweet from The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. In other injury news relevant to the Warriors, star forward Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons) and defensive ace Gary Payton II (right adductor soreness) will remain out for Golden State.

Kevon Looney, 27, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Warriors franchise. He’s averaging 7.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 66 appearances this season (58 starts).

Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga, 20, has emerged as a key rotation player for the Dubs in his second NBA season. He’s averaging 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks per contest in the 2022-23 campaign.

Don’t anticipate the Golden State Warriors stealing a road win against the Grizzlies on Thursday, regardless of if Looney, Kuminga, and Iguodala play. After all, the Warriors have struggled to win games away from home all season long, as they own a 7-25 road record, the fourth-worst in the entire league.