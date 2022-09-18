There are few more controversial moments in the recent history of the NBA Finals than when Draymond Green was called for a flagrant foul on LeBron James during the 2016 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green was slapped with a one-game suspension because of that incident, and many believe that this was a main factor behind the Cavs winning that series.

Green himself recently relived that moment on a recent episode of the Checc’n In podcast, and the Warriors star admits that this is indeed a moment that he still looks back on with regret. Nevertheless, he also revealed that he wouldn’t have changed anything if he had a chance to do it all over again (via Angelina Martin of NBC Sports):

“We lost. I take that on the chin,” Green said. “I cost us a championship. I’m fine with that. I can take that on the chin, no problem. I own up to my mistakes. “Would I do it again? One thousand percent.”

Green then went on to say that he believes he’s treated differently in the NBA — something that doesn’t always fall in his favor:

“There’s Draymond Green rules,” Green said.” “There’s 100 percent Draymond Green rules. Evan Mobley did the same exact thing and kicked LeBron in the head, ain’t nobody talking about wanting to kick him out, ain’t nobody talking like it was [on] purpose.”

Without Green in the picture, the Cavs were able to claim victory in Game 5 of that Finals series. LeBron and Co. went on to win the next two games en route to a historic come-from-behind series win against a powerhouse Warriors side.

Draymond Green is well aware of the fact that his team paid a major price for his crucial mistake. Nevertheless, he remains adamant in his decision: