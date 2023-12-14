The Warriors have made their plans for Draymond Green known amid his recent suspension.

The Golden State Warriors have a lot to figure out. Not only is the team 10-13 after beginning the year 6-2, but Draymond Green has been suspended by the NBA for the second time this season. Unlike the five-game suspension Green received a month ago, the veteran forward is now suspended indefinitely and will be required to meet certain conditions before returning to play.

This leaves the Warriors with no clear timetable for when their most important player besides Stephen Curry will return.

Draymond and his representation met with Warriors brass on Thursday to come up with a plan for getting Green the help he needs. Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. spoke to the media and provided some context on what was discussed, making it very clear that Green is a Warrior and will not be going anywhere anytime soon.

“For us, the thought process is, I think there are a lot of ways you can go about this, but we think for now the healthiest thing is for him to be around,” Dunleavy firmly stated, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “It may not be every single day, but we aren't jettisoning the guy off somewhere. He'll be back when it's the right time. That's something we will all consider – the league, Draymond, and us.”

Mike Dunleavy said Draymond Green will be around the Warriors during his suspension and eligible to practice: “We think the healthiest thing is for him to be around. It may not be every day but we are not jettisoning the guy off somewhere.” pic.twitter.com/qvtdGZmcqX — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2023

As part of Green's indefinite suspension, the veteran will be allowed to be around the team and practice with them. However, he will obviously not be allowed to play in games and will not be allowed in the arena, home or away, for games.

Amid their struggles and now Green's absence, third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga is expected to step into a larger role at the power forward position. The Warriors will also need more from former All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins, whose production has declined this season compared to last year.

Regarding how much time Green could miss, Dunleavy made it clear that the Warriors, and the NBA alike, haven't put any timeframe on Green's absence due to the fact that they want to get him the help he needs. For those coming up with timeframes for when Green could return, the Warriors GM said all of that is “hearsay.”

The Warriors now enter an important stretch of their schedule seeing as they are three games below. 500 on the season. Dunleavy recognized this and made it apparent that Green's suspension does not necessarily fully define where the organization goes from here.

“The bigger impact will be how we do the next 15 to 20 games. That will probably determine where we go more than this specific incident or this time away for him,” Dunleavy sad. “The reality of the situation is that if you are evaluating Draymond, his ability has been great, but his availability has not. We need him more available because when he plays, he's really good and we are really good.

“From a basketball standpoint, I'm honestly pretty pleased with Draymond.”

Green's suspension has started and the Warriors will now search for answers of how to focus on the season at hand instead of all the drama on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.