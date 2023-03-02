The Golden State Warriors host the LA Clippers on Thursday night in another crucial matchup between Western Conference playoff hopefuls. The defending champions enter the action on a three-game winning streak, rising to fifth in the tightly-packed standings, despite the ongoing absence of Steph Curry. The Warriors superstar isn’t the only impact player who’s been sidelined for multiple weeks running, though. Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight against the Clippers?

Andrew Wiggins’ status vs. Clippers

Andrew Wiggins is officially listed as out for Thursday’s game due to personal reasons.

He last played on February 13th, dropping 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists on the Washington Wizards in a convincing Warriors victory. That performance was easily Wiggins’ best since he returned from five weeks on the shelf—the longest absence of his career—in early January.

He missed Golden State’s next game due to personal reasons, however, out for the last two-plus weeks including the All-Star break. The Warriors haven’t provided specifics on the matter keeping Wiggins away from the team, and there’s been no reporting on the situation, either.

Asked Wednesday if he anticipated Wiggins being out for a further extended period, Golden State general manager Bob Myers responded he didn’t think so, opting against offering additional clarity on the ninth-year forward’s status.

“I don’t think that’s happening, but I’m going to leave it alone,” he said.

Is Wiggins playing tonight? No, and there still isn’t a concrete timeline for his potential return.