Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green put together a solid all-around performance in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. He scored 15 points — on 7-for-11 shooting from the field — pulled down eight rebounds, and dished out three assists in the 113-105 Warriors loss. So when the Warriors visit the Paycom Center on Tuesday night to play Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and the Oklahoma City Thunder, every Warriors fan will surely want to know: Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs. the Thunder?

Draymond Green injury status vs. Thunder

The Warriors have Green listed as probable for Tuesday’s game with a hand injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Warriors, Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness) is also probable to play for Golden State.

Green, 33, is in his 11th year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Warriors franchise. He’s averaging 8.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 57 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Michigan State star is shooting the ball decently well from behind the three-point line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Green’s current 32.4% three-point percentage is his highest since the 2015-16 season.

The Warriors will have to be on their game to beat the Thunder on the road on Tuesday, regardless of if Green is in the lineup. After all, the Warriors have struggled to win games on the road all year, as their 7-24 road record is the third-worst in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is probably.