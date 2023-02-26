The Golden State Warriors meet the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday for a pivotal showdown between Western Conference playoff hopefuls. The defending champions are already poised to be short-handed against Anthony Edwards and company, still missing Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Is Draymond Green playing versus the Timberwolves, though?

Draymond Green injury status vs. Timberwolves

Draymond Green is currently listed as questionable on the injury report for Sunday’s game with a right knee contusion.

He originally suffered the injury in the third quarter of Golden State’s blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, when Jarred Vanderbilt made contact with his knee while diving for a loose ball. Green continued playing until being pulled for good with the game out of reach, but was seen hobbling down the floor immediately after the collision.

The 33-year-old was a surprise scratch for the Warriors’ win over the lowly Houston Rockets 24 hours later. Originally listed as questionable on the injury report, Steve Kerr expressed optimism Green would be able to play during pre-game media availability, but he was ultimately pulled after going through warmups.

Golden State and Minnesota are essentially tied in the Western Conference standings, both currently in play-in tournament range with .500 records. Sunday’s matchup is especially key for both teams not just because the West is so stacked with postseason contenders, but due to the possibility of the Warriors and Timberwolves finishing the season with the same record.

The teams enter Sunday’s action having split their previous meetings, with one more to follow in San Francisco on March 26th?

Is Draymond Green playing against Minnesota? We’ll know for sure closer to the 4:30 p.m. (PT) tipoff.