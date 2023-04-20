Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole laid an egg in Game 2 against the Sacramento Kings. He finished with just four points — on 1-for-7 shooting from the field and 0-for-3 from behind the three-point arc — and three rebounds in a game the Warriors went on to lose by a final score of 114-106. Still, when De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, and the Sacramento Kings visit the Chase Center on Thursday night to play the Warriors, every Warriors fan under the sun will want to know: Is Jordan Poole playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Kings?

Jordan Poole injury status vs. Kings

The Warriors have Poole listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown with a left ankle sprain, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Warriors, Gary Payton II (illness) is also questionable to play for Golden State.

Jordan Poole, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Warriors franchise. He averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.3 blocks, 3.1 turnovers, and 2.6 personal fouls per game across 82 appearances this season (43 starts).

Expect the Warriors to beat the Kings by double digits at home on Thursday night, regardless of if Poole is in the lineup for them. After all, the Warriors have been dominant at home all year, as they finished with a 33-8 home record in the regular season, the third-best record in the entire NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Jordan Poole playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Kings, the answer is maybe.