The Golden State Warriors visit the Washington Wizards on Monday afternoon, in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Klay Thompson and the Warriors were defeated 132-118 by the Chicago Bulls in Illinois on Sunday. Thompson scored a team-high 26 points over 33 minutes, adding four boards and four assists in the loss. With a back-to-back looming on the road, Thompson’s status for Monday in Washington is in jeopardy. Warriors fans are wondering: Is Klay Thompson playing today vs. the Wizards?

Klay Thompson injury status vs. Wizards

Klay Thompson will sit today against the Wizards on the second side of a back-to-back, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater confirmed on Monday morning. Steph Curry will play, while Andre Iguodala remains out.

Thompson has been great for the Warriors this season, but as he continues to rehab his knee injury, he will get the afternoon off. The 32-year-old has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last eight games, including a 54-point eruption in a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 2.

The Warriors have lost four of their last five games after winning five straight to improve to 21-22, good enough for the 8th spot in the Western Conference. The loss on Sunday night was the first time the Bulls have beaten the Warriors since 2017; Nikola Vucevic matched a career-high with 43 points in the win.

With Thompson getting the day off on Monday, look for Curry and Jordan Poole to pick up the slack in his absence. Curry scored 20 points, grabbed ten boards and added four assists in the team’s loss to the Bulls.

When it comes to the question of is Klay Thompson playing today vs. the Wizards, the answer is no. He should be back in the lineup when the Warriors head to Boston to play the NBA-leading Celtics on Thursday.