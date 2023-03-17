Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Golden State Warriors have, simply put, been abysmal on the road this season. Despite their 36-34 record at the time of writing, they have won just seven of their 34 away games this season — and they have not won away from the friendly confines of Chase Center since their 128-120 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 30. Thus, having Steph Curry up and firing will be crucial to their bid of snapping their nine-game road losing streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday night.

Curry is coming off a 50-point outburst on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, and he will be looking to continue to shoot the lights out of the basketball, which will be of utmost importance to their chances of winning given Draymond Green’s technical-foul suspension. However, Is Stephen Curry playing tonight vs. the Hawks?

Steph Curry injury status vs. Hawks

Warriors star Steph Curry did not look injured at all when he torched the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George two days ago. However, he has landed on the latest injury report with left thumb soreness around eight hours prior to tip-off. As a result, he is questionable to play.

While any potential injury problems should be a huge concern for the Warriors brass given their precarious footing in the NBA standings, fans should breathe a sigh of relief since Curry did not appear to aggravate the lower-body injuries he suffered that kept him out for a considerable amount of time.

If Steph Curry’s thumb injury proves to be worse than expected, Jordan Poole should move to the starting lineup once more to give the Warriors someone who could approximate, even for a little bit, Curry’s offensive firepower. The likes of Moses Moody, Anthony Lamb, and perhaps even Patrick Baldwin Jr., could receive more minutes should the Warriors talisman miss the first leg of their back-to-back set.

For the Hawks, it seems like all of their best players — Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and Clint Capela — will be active for a matchup that should prove crucial to the playoff race.

Nonetheless, the answer to the question of whether or not Steph Curry is playing tonight vs. the Hawks is maybe.