James Wiseman gets 100% real on Klay Thompson’s major impact on his rehab

James Wiseman’s recovery from knee injury wasn’t easy, but thankfully, he has teammates like Klay Thompson who supported and guided him during his recovery and rehab.

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area, Wiseman opened up about his difficult journey of getting back to the NBA court. He missed the whole 2021-22 season due to his injury, and going through the whole process had its up and downs.

Fortunately for Wiseman, Thompson was there to help him. The Warriors sharpshooter knew what the big man was feeling during rehab, having to spend 941 days himself to work his way back from two consecutive injuries.

“Some days weren’t good, but some days were great and he just took advantage of every moment,” Wiseman said of Thompson’s advice to him. “So when I was going through my rehab process, I took the same information … and I just added to my rehab.”

Sure enough, by the looks of it, those advices from Klay Thompson helped James Wiseman. The youngster has already returned to the court, featuring for the Dubs in the Summer League where he averaged 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in four games.

Wiseman still has ways to go before he can be ready for regular season action in the NBA, but there is no doubt he has already taken the most crucial step to getting back to his usual play.

Here’s to hoping that Wiseman won’t suffer any setback in his bid to return to 100% health. He is expected to be a big part of the Warriors’ title defense, and if he can stay healthy, his role is only going to increase.