MLB
Warriors’ James Wiseman, 49ers’ Trey Lance get serious advice from Giants’ Joey Bart amid crucial seasons
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart may be a rookie, but there’s no denying that this man has been through quite a lot in his career. At this point, the 25-year-old has some words of wisdom for fellow San Francisco sports stars James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors and Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers.
Speaking on a recent episode of KNBR 680’s Papa & Lund, Bart got all serious as he discussed the challenges of being a high draft pick entering the league — something that he shares with both Wiseman and Lance (h/t Taylor Wirth on NBC Sports):
“To be honest with you, I don’t really let it affect me,” Bart said. “For the most part, I stay off social media, I stay out of the way. There’s always going to be people that are going to say a lot of negative things to you and are going to wish you and your family a lot of bad and evil things, that’s just part of the business.
“All of us go through it. Just being consistent every day and realizing that you’ve worked and got to this position — with help, obviously — but no one’s gone under center for Trey Lance, his whole career has been made because of him. [James] Wiseman, nobody is out there helping him out, he has to work for everything he has. And everything any player has succeeded at or overcomes is based on what they have done.”
“Just remember that, don’t look too far out, remember what you’ve done and why you’re there for a reason and let it soak in and enjoy it,” Bart added. “Crazy fans and people wishing you bad things should have no play or no real meaning to you. We don’t know who these people are, we don’t know why they say the things they say, but at the end of the day, it’s just you and be yourself and enjoy the game.
“That’s something I would say, just don’t get caught up in what people talk about, what they say during good and bad times. Don’t get caught up with people praising you so well during the good times, you can’t take too high or too low in this game or any of the other games, because it’s just tough.”
That’s some sage advice from Bart, and Wiseman, Lance, and everybody hearing this could definitely benefit from the same. It’s not just professional athletes who can imbibe this type of attitude, as it’s actually applicable to all walks of life.