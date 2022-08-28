San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart may be a rookie, but there’s no denying that this man has been through quite a lot in his career. At this point, the 25-year-old has some words of wisdom for fellow San Francisco sports stars James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors and Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers.

Speaking on a recent episode of KNBR 680’s Papa & Lund, Bart got all serious as he discussed the challenges of being a high draft pick entering the league — something that he shares with both Wiseman and Lance (h/t Taylor Wirth on NBC Sports):

“To be honest with you, I don’t really let it affect me,” Bart said. “For the most part, I stay off social media, I stay out of the way. There’s always going to be people that are going to say a lot of negative things to you and are going to wish you and your family a lot of bad and evil things, that’s just part of the business. “All of us go through it. Just being consistent every day and realizing that you’ve worked and got to this position — with help, obviously — but no one’s gone under center for Trey Lance, his whole career has been made because of him. [James] Wiseman, nobody is out there helping him out, he has to work for everything he has. And everything any player has succeeded at or overcomes is based on what they have done.”

Wiseman will be entering his third season in the NBA, but injuries have prevented him from really making an impact on the Warriors. Lance, on the other hand, will now take over the helm of the 49ers’ offense as the squad’s new QB1. It goes without saying that a lot will be riding for both players in 2022-23. The same goes for Joey Bart.