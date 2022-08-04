‘It’s an empire’: JaMychal Green reveals reasons he signed with Warriors

JaMychal Green was poised to sign elsewhere before taking a call from Steve Kerr while vacationing in Jamaica. The conversation between he and the nine-time NBA champion sealed Green’s signing with the Golden State Warriors, an important one for the reigning champions after losing Otto Porter and Nemanja Bjelica this summer.

But Kerr’s pitch might as well have been a formality. Once they expressed interest, Green was always bound to sign with the Warriors, a team he’d been admiring for years as an opponent.

“What they’ve built here, it’s an empire, and I just wanna be a part of it,” he says in a team-issued intro video.

Green, 32, knows exactly what the reigning champions need from him.

A ‘tweener big at 6’8 with solid feet on the perimeter and a history of reliable three-point shooting, Green will play both frontcourt spots for the Dubs, maintaining their two-way versatility against opponents who downsize. He’ll team with Draymond Green up front on occasion, other times functioning as a small-ball five off the bench ahead of James Wiseman.

No matter what he’s asked to do each time he steps on the floor, Green knows the attitude he’ll be bringing to Golden State.

“I’m a dog,” he says. “I’m gonna bring toughness, I’m gonna do my job, not gonna step out my boundaries, gonna knock down shots and play hard.”

Don’t be surprised when Green becomes a favorite of Dub Nation, either. After eight years of feeling the wrath of Warriors faithful as a member of the Nuggets, Houston Rockets, LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies, he’s ready to be on the right side of some of the “best fans in the game right now.”

“From what I’ve experienced, [Warriors fans] will die behind their team,” Green says. “They travel with their team and they’re just one of the best fans in the game right now. Just the atmosphere of playing against those guys, it’s gonna be crazy being on the home team.”

