The Jimmy Butler saga is finally over after the Miami Heat traded their disgruntled star to the Golden State Warriors for a package centered around Andrew Wiggins and a protected first-round draft pick. Now, the Heat get to move forward with a switchable piece on the wing and the Warriors can try to compete in the Western Conference with a second star next to Stephen Curry.

Even though the trade is complete and the dispute is settled, this may not be the last of the bad blood between Butler and the Heat this season. The Warriors are scheduled to play the Heat in Miami on March 25, so Butler will have a chance at revenge.

The Warriors have a lot of work to do before then if they want to make the most of this big swing. This is a win-now move that is an attempt to maximize the years that Curry has left at the top of the game, so there is a lot of pressure on the Warriors to make the most of it.

Golden State has a fairly big hole to dig out of if it wants to compete in the Western Conference this season. The Warriors are currently 25-24 on the season, which is good for 10th place in the West. That mark would get them into the play-in tournament, but it would not be good enough to make them true contenders when the playoffs roll around. There is only a 6.5 game difference between the Warriors in 10th and the Houston Rockets in third place, so the Warriors will want to start making up that ground quickly.

It will be interesting to see what the Warriors look like with Butler. While he is certainly still a star player who can impact the game on both ends of the court, the Warriors now have a handful of players who aren't outside threats. Butler, Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga and both of Golden State's big men all are not great 3-point shooters, so the team's spacing on offense could suffer as a result. It will be fascinating to see hoe Steve Kerr balances that with his rotations.