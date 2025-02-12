The Golden State Warriors have added Jimmy Butler to their team, and they look like a completely different unit with the skill set he provides. Players on the team have been raving about him so far, as the team is undefeated with him in the lineup. The Warriors are still not at full strength, with Jonathan Kuminga still sidelined with an injury.

People are still waiting to see what Butler and Kuminga will look like on the court playing together, and Butler himself thinks that the pairing will work out well.

“I figure we’ll spend a lot of time together,” Butler said via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “I would like to think I’ll make his job a lot easier and he’ll also make my job easier. He’s another individual they’re going to have to guard, they’re going to have to pay attention to. Then on defense, you got another quote, unquote ‘MFer’ that can switch, that can challenge shots, that can get out into the open floor.”

Both players have similar skill sets on both sides of the ball, and the Warriors may look to play them together a lot down the stretch of games when they need easy shots and stops on the other side of the ball.

Warriors excited for Butler-Kuminga pairing

Jonathan Kuminga also shared his thoughts about playing alongside Jimmy Butler when he returns to the court.

“It’s great for us,” Kuminga said. “I think it’s actually great for me, being around him, trying to pick up some of the stuff he does. I feel like I see myself kind of like having a similar type of game.”

There were thoughts that Kuminga would have to be traded in order for them to acquire Jimmy Butler, but the Warriors only had to give up Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, and Kyle Anderson. The question now is if the Warriors will be able to re-sign Kuminga, especially since they signed Butler to a two-year deal after trading for him.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob was confident in his answer when asked if they would do what it takes to keep Kuminga.

“Absolutely,” Lacob said. “One hundred percent. Are you kidding me? I love that guy. We love him.”

The Warriors and Kuminga couldn't come to a contract agreement before this season, and it will be interesting to see what those talks will look like at the end of this season. With Kuminga missing some time due to injury, how he plays when he comes back will be important when the two sides sit at the table and discuss a deal.