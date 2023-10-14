The Golden State Warriors made one of the biggest moves of the offseason acquiring future Hall of Famer Chris Paul in a trade with the Washington Wizards. After a downturn following their 2022 championship run, the Warriors are trying to get back to being a title contender. With Paul being the only major move they were able to make, the Warriors title hopes are going to hinge on internal development. One of those players specifically who is going to have to take a major leap for the Warriors is Jonathan Kuminga. Jonathan Kuminga has been having an impressive preseason for the Warriors and he spoke about carrying that into the season as per C.J. Holmes of The San Francisco Chronicle.

“I'm definitely confident,” Kuminga said. “I remember last year against the Lakers they used to back up and let me shoot. I think coming into the league you have to be patient because things can switch up fast. A lot of things can happen. . .It's just a matter of time and I'm growing every single day.”

Jonathan Kuminga received sporadic playing time for the Warriors last season but he's been one of their top performers during the preseason so far.

In the Warriors first preseason game against the Lakers, Kuminga finished with a team high 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists off the bench. In their second preseason game also against the Lakers, he finished with another team high 26 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Kuminga certainly looks like he's going to play a key role for the team this season.