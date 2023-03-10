A head-scratching technical foul called on Jordan Poole that left Dub Nation in a frenzy has officially been rescinded. If only the league could go back and give the suddenly struggling Golden State Warriors a much-needed road win, too.

The NBA announced on Friday that the technical foul assessed to Poole during Tuesday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder has been revoked after further review by the league office.

The Warriors guard now once again has 11 technical fouls to his name this season, tied with De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Durant for sixth-most in basketball. It will take five more technicals over the final 15 games of 2022-23 for Poole to reach the threshold that requires an automatic one-game suspension.

The technical foul in question was called early in the fourth quarter of Golden State’s 137-128 defeat by hand of Oklahoma City. After being called for a personal foul, a frustrated Poole quickly but harmlessly bounced the ball to referee Josh Tiven, immediately drawing a technical foul. Poole, his teammates and the Warriors bench were incensed at Tiven’s quick trigger, and rightfully so.

Jordan Poole got hit with a technical foul for passing the ball to the ref 🤨pic.twitter.com/S6rbf5vzdr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 8, 2023

Partisan actors weren’t the only ones befuddled by Poole’s technical foul. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young took issue with Tiven’s call, too, expressing sarcastic disapproval on Twitter.

It’s the speed in the bounce pass

probably.. 😰😂 https://t.co/hEI8OakTjo — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 8, 2023

Coming off a winless three-game road trip after previously winning five straight home games, Poole and the Warriors are 34-33, tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for sixth in a tightly packed Western Conference. Golden State is back in action at Chase Center on Saturday, welcoming the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks to Chase Center.