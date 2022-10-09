‘JP is going to be him’: Moses Moody vocal on Jordan Poole’s response to Draymond Green blow

Golden State Warriors youngster Moses Moody just confirmed what everybody saw in Jordan Poole after Draymond Green punched him during practice: his professionalism and maturity.

Speaking to reporters with regards to the incident and how Poole responded, Moody revealed that Poole kept the positive energy and focused on himself and his training instead. The Warriors’ sophomore shared that sharpshooter even stayed on the practice court for a couple of hours after the shocking turn of events, which speaks volumes on where his head’s at.

“Even after it happened he kept working out for two hours. JP is going to be him and keep that same positive energy. I don’t feel like he’s waivered. To go through that…that’s gotta be a lot. He’s able to come to work every day and be solid,” Moody said, via Reddit.

True enough, a video of Jordan Poole hoisting up shots after the Wednesday scuffle with Draymond Green quickly went viral on Tuesday. He’s clearly not bothered by the issue as he lets the team handle it while ignoring the chatter around him.

Green has since apologized for his action and vowed to work to regain the trust of the Warriors organization. While Poole has yet to comment on the issue, it is worth noting that he goes business as usual just like Moses Moody said and continues to work on his game. Days after the punching incident, he was also seen practicing his floaters.

Poole certainly has the right mindset amid all the drama, which is exactly what the Warriors would want from their cornerstone and potential future franchise player.