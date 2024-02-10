Kendrick Perkins was straightforward in his assessment of the Warriors.

Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins didn't hold back in sharing his rather harsh thoughts on Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors amid their recent hot streak.

The Warriors are on a three-game winning streak and seem to be finding their groove, a situation that likely convinced the Dubs to stay relatively silent during the NBA trade deadline. Aside from trading Cory Joseph, Golden State didn't do anything else despite months of rumors linking them to a number of potential deals.

Perkins admitted that the Warriors are trending in the right direction, even going as far as to apologizing to Kerr for what he deems as warranted but over-the-top criticisms from him. Nonetheless, while the Dubs are taking positive steps, the one-time champion shared his belief that they are not on a title path.

“Let me apologize to Steve Kerr because I've been very critical of him … I kinda overdid it a little bit … When I look at the Golden State Warriors, are they moving in the right direction? Yes. In a championship direction? No,” Perkins said of the Dubs.

Sure enough, it's easy to see where Kendrick Perkins is coming from. While Steve Kerr and his Warriors have won three in a row, they are still far from being legitimate championship contenders. After Thursday's win over the Indiana Pacers, they improved to 24-25 on the season, putting them at 11th in the Western Conference.

The Warriors have a lot of work to do, and until they climb back to postseason contention, the criticisms from Perkins and other doubters will only continue.