The Golden State Warriors are running out of time to do something ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, with the team currently sitting at 25-24 more than halfway through the campaign. Star point guard Stephen Curry has hit a bit of a slump over the last couple of weeks, and it hasn't helped that the Warriors are also dealing with some injuries.

Still, Curry has largely refrained from publicly putting pressure on his front office to make a win-now move, something Phoenix Suns star and former Curry teammate Kevin Durant has respect for, per Logan Murdock of The Ringer.

“That’s why he is who he is,” Durant said. “He’s a soldier. He’d go out there and do his job, and let those people who get paid to do those jobs do their job. And if you don’t do your job, then the results are going to show who needs to move on and who needs to be here going forward.”

Durant also spoke on how Curry is able to be a leader despite not being the loudest person in the room.

“Steph is a quiet, lead-by-example, got-to-read-his-body-language type of leader,” said Durant. “He’s not loud, doesn’t always have something to say. But deep down in your heart, you know that he’s caring for you, that he wants the best for you.”

Should the Warriors go all-in?

The Warriors are currently trying to walk the fine line of maximizing the twilight years of Stephen Curry's career while simultaneously not mortgaging their entire future for a small chance of competing in the short term.

Golden State has been tied to several big names on the trade market, including Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat; however, as of yet, nothing has materialized, and it seems that the Warriors' front office to let things play out with the roster they have intact at the present juncture. Curry's current slump probably isn't helping to motivate the Warriors' brass to push their chips to the center of the table.

In any case, the Warriors have just one game remaining before the NBA trade deadline, which will take place on Wednesday evening on the road vs the Utah Jazz.