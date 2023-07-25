Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has built a reputation over the years for letting his emotions get the best of him. But it seems like two recipients of Green's outbursts — Kevin Durant and Jordan Poole — have found refuge in each other if recent events are anything to go by.

Durant and Poole were seen working out together, putting up some shots as they tried to improve their game this offseason. This connection is certainly interesting, as the course of the two's Warriors careers were changed by their connection to Green.

Kevin Durant and Jordan Poole on the offseason grind together in the gym 😤 (via ralenlamar/IG)pic.twitter.com/ik85dkS8Ty — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 25, 2023

And as is always the case, fans on Twitter were ruthless. The memes flowed left and right, as it's certainly a funny sight to see two players Draymond Green drove out of town connect in this manner.

Enemy of my enemy is my friend pic.twitter.com/0PytLNd9H9 — sluglife (@sluglifeInk) July 25, 2023

This is how Draymond Green brings people together 😭 — Ethical Hoops🏆 (only takes Ws) (@EthicalHoopz) July 25, 2023

kd and poole teamed up against draymond 😭 — Chri$ 𖤐 (@ChrisWithTheW) July 25, 2023

Fans then had a field day imagining what conversations former Warriors Kevin Durant and Jordan Poole may have had, especially as it pertains to Draymond Green.

KD on IG: “Hey Poole I was also bothered by that fool” Poole: “Oh really! He’s so mean right!” KD: “Yes! That’s what I said but no one believed me” “Want to shoot some hoops and gossip bout him?” — Tauro (@TauroWorld) July 25, 2023

Poole: … KD: (clears throat) so did Dray say anything about me? (Blushes) Poole: nigga wtf https://t.co/K380CS1eWM — hood genius 🥷🏿 (@hoodg3nius) July 25, 2023

Others, however, were not too keen on seeing reminders of a more successful period in Warriors history that Draymond Green couldn't manage to restrain himself from tearing apart.

He sent away KD and then punched Poole you idi0tt clown 🤡 — Trolled by Curry (@CurryTrolledYou) July 25, 2023

Whatever the case may be, it's a near certainty that Kevin Durant and Jordan Poole trained together for reasons beyond their intertwinement with Draymond Green. But this certainly brings to mind an alternate reality the Warriors could be in had Green managed his emotions in a much better manner. Would they still have Durant and Poole in town, reigning over the NBA for like the 10th year in a row? But that is all a moot point now, of course, as, for better or for worse, Green will be himself.