ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

If you thought that the NBA trade deadline fireworks show was bound to die down after the blockbuster deal that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Mavericks, don't be so sure just yet. Not only did a three-teamer involving De'Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine come not even 24 hours later, but there are still a few noteworthy dominoes that still may fall over the course of the next 48 hours. And that includes two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

Durant collected that pair of Finals MVP's during his three season rampage over the NBA as a member of the Golden State Warriors. In that three year span, the Dubs won two NBA Titles, made the Finals a third time, and the 2016-17 team is widely regarded as the one of the greatest NBA teams ever assembled, which makes sense when you consider that Durant joined a team that won 73 games the year prior and was led by the league's first ever unanimous MVP, Stephen Curry.

It's now been six years since Durant and Curry were teammates with the Warriors, but a reunion with Team USA over the summer sparked conversations about if they could ever reunite in the NBA. Now it seems as though this pipe dream could potentially materialize for fans in the Bay Area.

Expand Tweet

Per BetOnline, the Warriors are the +250 favorites to land Durant if the Suns decide to get out of the KD business. Closely behind are the Milwaukee Bucks (+300) and Miami Heat (+400), who have already been in discussions with the Suns over the last couple of weeks regarding a potential Jimmy Butler deal. A reunion with Oklahoma City (+600) can't be ruled out, though it would be somewhat surprising if the Thunder messed with such palpable chemistry. The Spurs (+800) and Grizzlies (+1000) round out the field.

The most likely option is probably that Durant stays put in Phoenix, along with Devin Booker, who recently broke the Suns franchise scoring record. The Suns have been in win-now mode since before they acquired KD, and although sending Durant out for future assets may not be the worst decision for a team that is currently in 10th place in the West, it just doesn't jive with what they've been about.