Published November 17, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

At this point, it feels like the Brooklyn Nets are a sinking ship. This was mainly brought about by the fact that Kyrie Irving decided to drag the team into a whole new scandal, this time involving a shocking antisemitic tweet. Ben Simmons and his inability to stay healthy has also played a key role. Amid all the drama in Brookly, however, Kevin Durant has been playing some pretty amazing basketball — as always. ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith says that the Golden State Warriors must capitalize on this development.

At this point in the season, Smith believes that the Warriors’ plans for their title defense this year have pretty much been derailed. Much like the Nets, the Dubs have also struggled mightily to start the season, and in his mind, Stephen A believes that Golden State should seriously consider pulling the trigger on a potential Kevin Durant trade:

“In their eyes, they didn’t come into the season aiming to rebuild; they expected Klay to be better, they expected Wiseman to be ready, they expected Moody and Kuminga to be ready,” Smith said, (h/t Ben Stinar of FanNation). “So, now that we see there’s some question marks about that, it’s a legitimate question to ask now. It wouldn’t be fair to sit up there and say are you rebuilding or not, because that wasn’t their attitude. Their attitude was we’re the reigning defending champions, and we believe we got a chance to repeat with our squad. They believed in their squad. Now, if you have changed and you no longer believe in some of those young guys. In Some of those young guys. Are you ready for this?

“Go ahead and make the trade for Kevin Durant. Go ahead and make the trade for Kevin Durant because you cannot waste Steph Curry playing like this.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a potential KD reunion with Stephen Curry and Co., and this definitely won’t be the last. This is something that we’re likely going to keep on hearing as long as both teams play like this. The fact that Stephen A Smith himself has already endorsed the blockbuster trade idea will only make this prospect even more believable.

Let’s also not forget that Kevin Durant demanded a trade away from the Nets this past offseason, only for him to do a complete U-turn after supposedly settling his issues with the team. Everything clearly isn’t fine in Brooklyn right now, and it wouldn’t be surprising at all if KD decides that he’s ready to jump ship yet again.