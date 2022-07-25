We all got to love NBA debates because a lot of them are just not going to die, ever. Take for example topic of who beats who in a fantasy showdown between the Kevin Durant-led Golden State Warriors team that won an NBA title and the storied 1998 Chicago Bulls squad that won the last of Michael Jordan’s six rings. For Draymond Green, the answer was easy: it’s got to be his Warriors.

“I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s”

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would later chime in, doubling down on Green’s take but with some sort of a twist that involves former Bulls sharpshooter and current Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

“I can’t tell you what the results would be, but I do know that steve kerr would’ve demanded that we put steve kerr in as many pick and rolls as possible”

Targeting defensive liabilities via pick-and-roll plays has been a ubiquitous tactic for every team today in the NBA. With almost every player on the floor in any given NBA game today versatile enough to put the ball on the floor and attack the rim or pop out for a 3-point attempt, defenses have to be just as adaptable, and for Kevin Durant, Kerr, if up against the 2017 Warriors, would be abused all day by Golden State’s scorers.

But who’s to say that Kerr wouldn’t be able to adapt if he were to play in this era?

In any case, the Warriors vs. Bulls debate would rage on for eternity.