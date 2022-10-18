NBA icon Kevin Garnett knows where Draymond Green was coming from when he got mad at Jordan Poole during a recent Golden State Warriors practice; however, the Big Ticket doesn’t approve of his way to keep his teammates in check.

As every NBA fan probably knows by know, Green punched Poole during the said practice. The incident has since gone viral after a video of the punch emerged. Dray has since apologized to the young guard over the altercation, and it looks like the Warriors are moving on from the ugly turn of events as a group.

Speaking on his KG Certified show, however, Garnett offered some golden advice to Green in order to avoid such violence from happening again. As a one-time champion with the Boston Celtics, he admitted that he also saw how their “second group” come back so arrogant after winning the title–so much so that there is a need to get them checked.

With that said, though, Garnett emphasized that there is a need for more patience.

“You have to be a little more patient. You gotta be the big homie, so some of that you have to take, some of that you have to pull a dude to the side and have a one-on-one and get a lot more from that,” Garnett shared.

“You want some real results? Pull them to the side. Y’all get in a small confinement and then talk. Then see how that conversation goes. And that usually are your best results.”

It looks like Kevin Garnett is speaking from experience here, and he does make a great point. Whatever the reason might be, Draymond Green has been in the NBA long enough to know that punching teammates is never a solution to correcting their mistakes.

Hopefully Dray has learned his lesson. In any case, the Warriors vet should probably give Garnett’s latest episode a listen to better handle such situations next time.