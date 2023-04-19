A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Golden State Warriors will be minus a core member of the team in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings this coming Thursday, with star forward Draymond Green to serve a one-game suspension after stomping on the chest of Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter of Game 2 last Monday. With Green out, Kevon Looney is expected to have an expanded role for Golden State in Game 3.

Ahead of that matchup, Kevin Looney gave a bit of an insight into the physicality of NBA games, per Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic.

“Looney said Sabonis’ physicality is just normal big man stuff. Pushing. Shoving. Grabbing. Elbows. Looney said he loves it, hopes to get benefit of the doubt from refs in Game 3,” Thompson tweeted.

Kevon Looney plays an integral role for the Warriors, as he’s the leading rebounder of the team in the 2023 NBA Playoffs so far, grabbing an average of 6.5 rebounds (1.5 offensive rebounds) in the Sacramento series. In Game 2, he had six boards to go with six points in 23 minutes. He stands to have a heavier burden on the glass in Game 3, as he looks to help cover the void left by the temporary absence of Green.

Playoffs basketball is always going to be physical, notwithstanding the belief what NBA has gotten softer over the past several years. At the same time, the Warriors can’t afford to lose any more of their players due to suspension and ejections for being too aggressive on the floor, especially with the team’s back against the wall in the first round.