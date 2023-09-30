The Golden State Warriors have a one burning question heading into training camp. That question is what will the starting lineup look like. The Warriors pulled off one of the biggest moves of the offseason bringing in future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul. The only issue is if they start him or bring him off the bench. If he starts, that likely means Kevon Looney will move to the bench. Looney has been an invaluable part of the Warriors roster especially during their 2022 championship run. In any case, Kevon Looney recently maintained that he wants to stick with the Warriors for his entire career as per ClutchPoints own NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“If I can be another guy to be here for the whole ride, that would be amazing. . .I'd love to be here my whole career. It's a goal of mine. My family loves it out here, my girlfriend loves it out here and I love it out here. All the fans and people in San Francisco treat me like their own family,” Looney said. “I got here when I was 18 and I've become a man in this city. It's part of my life history. Outside of Milwaukee, all I know is the Bay Area. You never know what can happen, but my intentions are to stay with the Warriors.”

Kevon Looney was originally drafted by the Warriors with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. After suffering through injuries during his first few seasons, Looney has become one of the better centers in the NBA.