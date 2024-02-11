Fans love Klay Thompson and Rocco.

Klay Thompson is trying to help the Golden State Warriors get back up to playoff contention. There is a big foe ahead of them in the Phoenix Suns which means that everyone on Steve Kerr's needs to be motivated to get their 25th win of the season. Breaking even in their win-loss record will boost their chances of making a run. The team's star sharpshooter might even be inspired after receiving a gift that reminds him of his dog, Rocco.

Some fans were waving to Klay Thompson before they faced the Suns. It was to the surprise of the Warriors guard that he saw his dog, Rocco, painted on canvas. The family then gave the painting to Thompson. He then had a conversation with them and also took photos that the family will never forget.

Klay Thompson was gifted a painting of his dog Rocco by a fan 🙌 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/npASNDJzk2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

While Thompson is yet to blaze up for the Warriors, he has notched serviceable numbers halfway into the third quarter against the Suns. So far, he has nine points along with three assists and three rebounds. Steve Kerr's squad is being led by Stephen Curry with his 19 points, five dimes, and seven boards. Draymond Green might also record a triple-double. The Warriors forward has 11 points, six rebounds, and six assists in just 22 minutes of action.

Morale certainly improves when the semblance of some loved ones comes to games. Thompson especially just came from an illness. It is never too late for him to step on the gas pedal come the fourth quarter to notch a .500 record for the Warriors. Will they be able to pull it off?