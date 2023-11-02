The Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings in an all-California thriller on Wednesday night, thanks to heroics from Klay Thompson.

Klay Thompson was the hero for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night — as he has been so many times in the past — knocking down the game-winning 17-foot jumper with less than a second remaining to help his team beat the Sacramento Kings.

Thompson opened up about the incredible shot after the tight 102-101 victory.

“I realize we didn't have much time, so I just wanted to take a couple hard dribbles, get to my spot and rise up, luckily I made a good move with confidence and knocked it down,” the four-time NBA champion reflected. “That's what being a basketball player is all about. Just doing things with great confidence.”

"That's what being a basketball player's all about. Just doing things with great confidence." Klay Thompson on his game-winner 💯 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/AkWHJMktv9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 2, 2023

The clutch shot came just moments after Domantas Sabonis gave the Kings the lead on a jumper with 16 seconds to play in regulation. That came after Steph Curry had made a layup of his own, scoring with 33 seconds left to give his team the lead.

The victory improved the Warriors to 7-0 in their last seven home games against the Kings, a team coached by their former top assistant Mike Brown, per AP.

It's the 11th time the rival Warriors and Kings have met over their last 17 total games, including preseason matchups.

“That's probably never happened in the history of the NBA,” Warriors coach Kerr said.

Dario Saric an unsung hero

Although it was the Splash Brothers that stole the show, Dario Saric himself had an excellent game on Wednesday night. The Croatian contributed key minutes on both ends of the floor, scoring 15 points and six rebounds.

“Dario was a huge pick up for us, a guy who can flat out play,” Kerr explained. “He was fantastic tonight.”

Saric added two assists and three 3-pointers in the winning effort, as the Warriors knocked the Kings down to 2-2.

“Today, I cleared my mind and stayed positive the whole game,” he said.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 4-1 on the season, good enough for second place in the Western Conference. They'll head out on a road trip that will take them through Oklahoma City, Cleveland, Detroit and Denver before returning home next weekend.