After watching the Golden State Warriors capably handle the Los Angeles Lakers en route to a 123-109 win, you could hardly tell that Klay Thompson and co. just went through a shocking Jordan Poole-Draymond Green altercation drama in the weeks leading up to opening night. That’s exactly the image they wished to portray in the victory.

When your team wins, the outside noise lowers in volume by several twists of the proverbial knob. In taking care of business, they were able to bury the negative narrative even further down.

After the game, Klay Thompson spoke out on how integral both members involved are to the Warriors’ success

“Dray had to get our trust back, and he was very willing to do so. Without Draymond, we’re not the Warriors and without J.P., we’re not the Warriors. J.P.’s our future. Dray’s a legend, going to have a statue outside one day.

Brothers fight. We spend more time with each other than our families, which is just the reality. We butt heads sometimes and we’ll move past it. We’re just set on repeating,” said Klay Thompson to the TNT crew after the game.

The message surely resonates differently had they suffered a loss against the Lakers at home. The win isn’t just a cover up for underlying issues, but rather true validation that the strong culture they have in Golden State is legitimate. Even in the face of internal strife, they can resolve their own issues, mend fences, and get back to winning basketball in a matter of weeks.