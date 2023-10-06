The Golden State Warriors' number one concern heading into training camp is their lineups. After acquiring Chris Paul in a trade with the Washington Wizards in the offseason, fans and media alike wondered what the Warriors starting lineup would look like. With Draymond Green currently sidelined with an ankle injury, the starting lineup is a little bit more clear for now. While decisions will have to be made once Green returns, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr already has another lineup change planned for the immediate future. Klay Thompson at power forward would certainly change things a bit and the Warriors star guard recently said that he's open to playing the four in spurts as per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports.

“The power forward position is so different than it was when I was watching the game as a kid.” Klay Thompson is up for his defensive challenge in “short spurts.” pic.twitter.com/6D4vCoqwDc — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) October 5, 2023

“Nowadays it seems like the NBA is pretty positionless and the power forward position is so different from when I was watching the game as a kid. Big fours like Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, all those great power forwards in the 2000s, Amar'e Stoudemire, there were so many, those guys who that ability nowadays kind of play the five position,” Thompson said. “I don't see it being the hardest transition for myself. I pride myself in being able to switch and guard every position. Not for long periods but for short spurts.”

Klay Thompson has a point in that the NBA has moved away from the traditional big man and him playing the power forward position for the Warriors this year can certainly help them as they look to regain their championship mettle.